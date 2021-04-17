BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School softball team got past Mount Vernon on Friday for the second time in a week.
The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 7-2.
Mount Vernon's Leslie Escamil Ibarra was 2-for-4 with a triple and Sydney Snider 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins had eight strikeouts.
Burlington-Edison won the Wednesday matchup between the two teams 5-3.
Mount Vernon is 1-3 and Burlington-Edison 5-1.
BOYS' SOCCER
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BURLINGTON — The Tigers scored three second-half goals to pull away from the Seahawks.
Junior Maturana scored twice — both of penalty kicks — and Gehrig Dabbs and Anthony Andrade each scored once for the Tigers, who are 2-1.
"The game was physical, played with a ton of heart and intensity, and both teams deserve credit for an exciting match," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said.
The Tigers' Edwin Vejar Quevedo and Nando Velazquez had assists.
Anacortes had the early lead in the match, getting a goal from Lucas Hawkins in the second minute.
“We knocked the ball well in the first half," Anacortes coach Darren Bell said. "Burlington was stronger in the second half. It was an entertaining game that had everything in it.”
Anacortes is 1-2.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 4,
Providence Classical Christian Highlanders 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes picked up the narrow win to improve to 2-1.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Sehome Mariners 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
BELLINGHAM — Sadie Lee picked up a win at No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs.
Lee took control of her match early and finished with a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
Mount Vernon's Riley Bottles had a close match, losing 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 in a 2 1/2-hour contest.
