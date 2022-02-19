TACOMA — Chris Lopez and Ryan Wilson had impressive starts Friday to their state high school boys' wrestling tournaments.
Burlington-Edison's Lopez and Mount Vernon's Wilson each opened their tournaments with a pair of pins to easily advance into Saturday's semifinals.
Lopez, a sophomore, wrestles in Class 2A's 106-pound division and Wilson in Class 3A's 126-pound weight class.
They were among five Skagit County boys to go unbeaten on the first day of the two-day tournament and stay in the running for a state title.
Others to make it into the Class 2A semifinals were Anacortes' Gavin Lang at 138 pounds, Burlington-Edison's Jiovani Aguilar at 126, and Sedro-Woolley's Kellen Soares at 132.
Others to remain alive in the consolation rounds were Anacortes' Talin Kerr and Rylin Lang; and Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough, Chase Weber, Owen Carpenter and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla.
Girls' Wrestling
State Championships
TACOMA — Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz and Delaney Cobbs made it through the first day of the tournament unscathed.
Ortiz had a bye and wins of 11-0 and 13-10 to make it to the 100-pound semifinals, while Cobbs had a bye and a pair of pins in the 190-pound class.
Cobbs is a La Conner student who wrestles with the Burlington-Edison program.
Two county wrestlers were still alive in the consolation rounds — Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren and Samara Knudsen.
Boys' Swimming
Class 2A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes senior Ryan Horr had the top prelim time in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4 minutes, 38.65 seconds.
His time was about 7 1/2 seconds faster than the No. 2 prelim time of Edmund Davis of Sammamish.
The top eight competitors from Friday's prelims advanced to Saturday's championship finals.
Anacortes also had Horr advance in the 200 freestyle (No. 3 prelim time); Ethan Niessner in the 200 freestyle (No. 8) and 100 butterfly (No. 5); Zachary Harris in the 200 individual medley (No. 7) and 100 breaststroke (No. 6); Will McClintock in the 50 freestyle (No. 8) and 100 backstroke (No. 5); and Finn McFarland in the 500 freestyle (No. 8).
Sedro-Woolley's Peter Pusateri moved into the championship finals in the 100 breaststroke (No. 5).
Anacortes also sent its three relay teams into the finals.
Class 3A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton made it into two championship races.
The junior had the No. 2 prelim time in the 200 freestyle (1:43.10) and the No. 3 prelim time in the 100 butterfly (49.68) to make it into Saturday's eight-swimmer finals.
Boys' Basketball
Lakewood Cougars 71,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 58
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers' season came to an end in the third-place game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
They finish at 14-8.
(1) comment
Nice to see a lot of effort put into the basketball blurb
