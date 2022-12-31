PORT ANGELES — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team finished off the Peninsula Holiday Classic on Friday by beating Motion 94-86.
The Cardinals, 11-3, beat the Canadian college behind a career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds from freshman Jacob Bilodeau.
Omari Maulana added 22 points, Hodges Flemming 19, and Damani Green 12.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 9 in the Northwest Athletic Conference, played without Aris Kalala and Josiah Miller. Both sat out with injuries.
“We had a few good runs in the game but, we need to get Aris and Josiah back healthy and playing major minutes for us,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Women's Basketball
South Puget Sound 66,
Skagit Valley 61
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley lost its second game of the SVC Holiday Classic, finishing the tournament 1-2.
Sarah Cook had 25 points and seven rebounds, while Jenae Rhoads sored 10 points off the bench, and Kailyn Allison had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals led by seven points going into the fourth quarter.
"We were outscored by double digits in the fourth quarter and felt that was holiday break catching up to us," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
Skagit Valley is 7-6.
