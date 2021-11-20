featured Friday's SVC Roundup: Volleyball team in conference tournament quarterfinals By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 20, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team beat Spokane on Friday to move into the quarterfinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.The Cardinals (23-4) will play Lane on Saturday at Pierce College.In beating Spokane 25-16, 25-16, 25-21, Skagit Valley got 15 kills from Faith Baar, 13 from Mia Scheepens and 10 from Olivia Pratt. Libby Miller had 13 digs and Scheepens 10.Men's BasketballSkagit Valley 67,Grays Harbor 62EVERETT — Skagit Valley opened its season with a win at the Everett Community College Classic.The Cardinals led in the game by as many as 14 points.Though the Cardinals held Grays Harbor to 31% shooting in the first half and 40% overall, they shot only 31.7% themselves.Skagit Valley freshman guard Jace Barrett had 15 points and eight rebounds, Hodges Flemming and Etan Thomas added 12 points each, and Josiah Miller scored 11 points.The Cardinals play Green River in a tournament game on Saturday.Women's BasketballSouth Puget Sound 77,Skagit Valley 67OLYMPIA — With only six players available for its first game of the season, Skagit Valley fell to South Puget Sound.The Cardinals trailed by 16 points at halftime, but trimmed South Puget Sound's lead to six in the third quarter.Skagit Valley made 50% of its shots, but attempted only 12 free throws."That is not enough," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "It says we weren't going to the basket hard and not using our secondary moves."Grace Shaddle scored 21 points for Skagit Valley, Madison Plautz had 18 and Kailyn Allison had 10. More from this section Education Meetings Posted: 36 minutes ago. Law enforcement apprehends man wanted on 32 felony charges Posted: 12 p.m. Friday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison volleyball team in state semifinals Posted: 8 a.m. New La Conner High School coach preparing for season Posted: 6 a.m. Flooding another blow to Skagit County farms Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Basketball Volleyball Northwest Athletic Conference Cardinals Skagit Valley Semifinal Sport Spokane Cardinal Jace Barrett Rebound College Volleyball Team Quarterfinal Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Major flooding ahead for Skagit River Skagit River expected to crest Tuesday in Mount Vernon Current flooding considered the worst since 2009 Rain to bring serious flooding to Skagit County; Hamilton residents urged to evacuate Effects of flooding continue for Skagit County Tweets by goskagit
