Tina Tate, who spearheaded an expansion in homeless services at Friendship House, has stepped down as executive director.
In her eight years leading the nonprofit, Tate was responsible for widening the scope of the organization beyond temporary shelter and free meals.
On Tuesday, she started as executive director of Skagit Habitat for Humanity as it considers an expansion of its own.
Tate said her work at Friendship House was guided by seeing a need in the community, and realizing she could adapt the nonprofit to meet those needs.
The Skagit First Step Center, a shelter that opened in Burlington in June, is the most obvious example of that mindset.
“I’m proud that that was started,” Tate said. "It was my dream and I was able to see that fulfilled.”
Since early in her time at Friendship House, Tate said she realized existing homeless services weren't doing a good enough job at getting people off the streets.
“I’ve known for a really long time that we need to get people off the street and get them somewhere stable,” she said. “All of that prepared me, and the organization, to jump on that once the opportunity arose.”
Late in 2020, the city of Burlington was looking for a partner to convert a city-owned property into a homeless shelter and hub for social services, and quickly formed a partnership with Friendship House.
The property became the Skagit First Step Center.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton, who worked closely with Tate on the project, said she was a key in getting the shelter off the ground.
“We couldn't have gotten to be where we are without her experience and drive,” he said.
The success of the Skagit First Step Center showed what the city needed was a willing partner like Tate, and Sexton said he hopes to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the coming years.
Tate also added some permanent low-income housing — called Barbara's House — after purchasing a home near Friendship House's Mount Vernon headquarters.
The nonprofit remodeled the home into five units of housing in 2016, giving residents a place they could afford on a fixed income such as from Social Security or disability insurance.
She said she hopes Friendship House's new leadership continues to grow this program.
Rob Ashby, president of Skagit Habitat for Humanity's board of directors, said Tate's experience, ambition and connections in the county made her the ideal person to lead the nonprofit.
The nonprofit builds two or three permanently affordable houses a year, but Ashby has found the community's need for its services is much greater.
Within the next five years, Skagit Habitat for Humanity leadership wants to ramp up to 15 homes per year.
"It's within our capability to do, but we’re going to need partnership with other builders, with the city, and with other nonprofits in order to see that it's a reality," Ashby said. “Someone with Tina's experience is absolutely the person we’re looking for.”
Filling Tate's role at Friendship House — at least on a temporary basis — is Olivia Hickerson, who has overseen the Skagit First Step Center.
“She's been handling the biggest, newest thing for a long time now," Tate said. “She's smart, she's ambitious, and a great problem solver.”
The board of directors will initiate a search for a permanent replacement, Tate said.
Over the past eight years, Tate said she's had to contend with a public perception of homelessness that doesn't match reality. It's a perception that makes it harder the homeless.
This idea that new services bring the homeless to Skagit County from elsewhere isn't true, and makes it easy for the public to dismiss them, she said.
“People don't understand, or don't want to understand, how the homeless situation works,” Tate said. "Statistically, people are homeless in the town that they live in ... and are from."
While she said she's seen a shift toward more compassion and understanding toward the homeless, there are still those whose opinions will never change.
"This is our community, and these are people who have been in our community," Tate said. "I see them year after year after year.”
