MOUNT VERNON — Friendship House is looking to offer affordable housing, as it prepares to add a second home to its Barbara's House program.
The Mount Vernon homelessness services nonprofit is prepared to make an offer on a home on Second Street near the post office that would serve as long-term affordable housing for six people on limited fixed incomes.
Executive Director Tina Tate said offering affordable housing to homeless residents offers them a chance to focus on their financial security, something they couldn't do if they were forced to find an apartment on the open market.
Residents would come from Friendship House's existing temporary shelter program, and would be expected to pay $425 a month for rent, utilities and household goods.
"If they had to pay the market rate for rents, they'd have no money for food, utilities (or) medicine," Tate said.
She said the house had been listed for $400,000, but the sellers temporarily took it off the market. She said she is ready to make an offer when it's posted again.
"To house that many people for that much money is unheard of," she said.
She said the nonprofit would likely have to spend another $100,000 for renovations.
This property would become the nonprofit's second house of this kind. The first, which opened about three years ago, has been "an extreme success" in keeping its residents off the street and able to buy essentials, Tate said.
The city of Mount Vernon has committed $237,390 toward the purchase, as part of its federal Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) funding.
"Friendship House has demonstrated they have a really effective way of moving people into financial stability," said Peter Donovan, the city project development manager.
Donovan said this is a relatively small investment to support the financial well-being of Mount Vernon residents, and will free up their money to spend in the city.
Another $100,000 may be coming from the Home Trust of Skagit.
Home Trust of Skagit Executive Director Jodi Dean said the organization was allocated this money about two years ago to use for down payment assistance, but hasn't been able to use it because of the booming housing market.
"We cannot get enough down payment assistance to help a family in Mount Vernon right now," she said.
Dean said the money will be put to better use if it can be given to Friendship House, while still achieving the home trust's mission of supporting affordable housing in Skagit County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.