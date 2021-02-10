With wintry weather expected in the next several days, Skagit County experts say residents should exercise care, whether they’re driving home from work or caring for a beloved pet.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a statement early Wednesday that predicted cold temperatures, breezy winds and the potential for lowland snow. The forecast included a wind advisory for western Skagit County through Thursday afternoon.
Wind-chill temperatures are forecast to get to 19 degrees in west Skagit County and 13 degrees in east Skagit County on Thursday, and 14 degrees in west Skagit County and nine degrees in east Skagit County on Friday.
Such weather can pose challenges for drivers. Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said they should use caution — and plenty of patience — if they feel they must drive in wintry conditions.
“If it’s predictable, it’s preventable,” he said of the difficulties such as icy roads that cold weather can bring.
Clark said most problems can be avoided with slower speeds and greater care.
“Give yourself more time to get to work, drive slower, don’t slam on your brakes,” he said.
Clark said drivers should also remember to leave plenty of distance between them and the driver ahead.
While the roads can be tricky, Clark said that’s not the only area where law enforcement officers see people affected by winter weather.
He said agencies must sometimes respond to hikers who haven’t dressed warmly enough, packed enough supplies or generally considered the difficult weather conditions.
“People may not be prepared for an overnight trip instead of a day trip,” he said.
He said people should think of the animals they care for, too.
“Always think of four-legged friends. We get calls for animals left in cold ... they’d like a warm place to stay too,” he said.
It was a sentiment shared by Janine Ceja, executive director of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.
“Even if there are pets used to being outdoors, bring them away from any wind, make sure they’re enclosed in a barn or something. They need to be away from the elements,” Ceja said. “It brings down their body temperature. They can get ill pretty quickly. You don’t want to leave animals outside, even large animals.”
If an animal’s water source is outside, Ceja said owners should make sure it doesn’t freeze. She said people are surprised at how many animals dehydrate in cold, rather than hot, weather.
“Animals can dehydrate quickly in this weather. You usually think of summertime but in winter they can dehydrate too,” she said.
The Humane Society offers further tips for caring for animals in cold weather on its Facebook page at facebook.com/SkagitHumane.
