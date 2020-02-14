Goskagit

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Sean Edward Jahnke

Age: 31

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Jahnke has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault and possession of a controlled substance. He has a history of unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen property.

Brandie Jean Thompson

Age: 37

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Thompson has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of assault and resisting arrest.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

More from this section

Tags

Load comments