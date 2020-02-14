The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.
If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.
Sean Edward Jahnke
Age: 31
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Jahnke has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault and possession of a controlled substance. He has a history of unlawful possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen property.
Brandie Jean Thompson
Age: 37
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Thompson has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of assault and resisting arrest.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.