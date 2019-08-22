Fugitive Watch

John Jacob Freday (left) and Robert Rae Freday

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

John Jacob Freday

Age: 23

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 214 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Freday has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances and has a history of driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Robert Rae Freday

Age: 21

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 158 pounds

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Freday has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances and has a history of resisting arrest, theft and obstructing.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

