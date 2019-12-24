The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Miles Aaron Kowchee

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 156 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Kowchee has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of a controlled substance. He has a history of assault, theft and trespassing.

Christy Anne Haller

Age: 34

Height: 5-foot-1

Weight: 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Green

Haller has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of a controlled substance. She has a history of assault, burglary and theft.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

