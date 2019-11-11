The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Robert Dean Baldwin Jr.

Age: 34

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Baldwin has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances. He has a history of criminal impersonations and making false statements to public servants.

Rochelle Annette Day

Age: 33

Height: 5-foot-3

Weight: 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Day has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances. She has a history of violating a protection order, trafficking in stolen property and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

