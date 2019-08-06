Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Christopher Joseph Miller

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Miller has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances and has a history of theft, robbery and assault.

Chad Jamesson Banta

Age: 32

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 171

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Banta has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances and has a history of unlawful possession of a firearm and assault.



