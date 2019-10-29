The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Ramon Loa Mejia Jr.

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 146 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Mejia has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. He has a history of assault, vehicle prowl and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Andrea Jean Thoreen

Age: 36

Height: 4-foot-11

Weight: 100 pounds

Eyes: Green

Hair: Blond

Thoreen has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of violating a protection order, making a false statement to a public servant and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

More from this section

Tags

Load comments