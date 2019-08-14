Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.
If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.
Corry Allen Moure
Age: 33
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 258 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Moure has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances and has a history of resisting arrest, bail jumping and assault.
Jason Roy Jameson
Age: 36
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 183 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Jameson has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for unlawful imprisonment and has a history of domestic violence.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
