Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.
If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.
John Louis Loth III
Age: 32
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 174 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Loth has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault, intimidating a witness and unlawful imprisonment. He goes by Louis or “Chevy.”
Bobby Michael South
Age: 24
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
South has a felony warrant for failing to report to the state Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substance and has a history of attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle and vehicle prowl.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.