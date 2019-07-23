Fugitive Watch

John Louis Loth III, left, and Bobby South are sought by the state Department of Corrections.

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

John Louis Loth III

Age: 32

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 174 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Loth has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault, intimidating a witness and unlawful imprisonment. He goes by Louis or “Chevy.”

Bobby Michael South

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

South has a felony warrant for failing to report to the state Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substance and has a history of attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle and vehicle prowl.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

