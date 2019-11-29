The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Chuck Carter at the Department of Corrections at 425-508-7698. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Marvin Robert Lindemann Jr.

Age: 54

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 186 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Lindemann has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of a controlled substance. He has a history of theft and trafficking in stolen property.

Lester Marvin Torres

Age: 29

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 166 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Torres has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances. He has a history of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen firearm and assault.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

More from this section

Tags

Load comments