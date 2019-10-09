Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.
If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.
Ramon Garcia
Age: 27
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Garcia has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances. He has a history of resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and assault.
Mariah Jo Derrick
Age: 31
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 120 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Red
Derrick has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and assault.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
