Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Ramon Garcia

Age: 27

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Garcia has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances. He has a history of resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and assault.

Mariah Jo Derrick

Age: 31

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 120 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Red

Derrick has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and assault.

