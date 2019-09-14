Fugitive Watch

Joshua Monroe Wood (left) and John Laverne Kallerman are wanted by the state Department of Corrections.

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Joshua Monroe Wood

Age: 34

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wood has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. He has a history of harassment and assault.

John Laverne Kallerman

Age: 54

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Kallerman has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. He has a history of resisting arrest and harassment.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

More from this section

Tags

Load comments