Fugitive Watch

James L. Williams (left) and William Ellis Brinton are wanted by the state Department of Corrections.

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

James L. Williams

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 168 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Williams has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for a domestic violence court order violation. He has a history of domestic violence court order violation and assault.

William Ellis Brinton

Age: 54

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 195 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Gray/bald

Brinton has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of possession of controlled substances and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle. He has a history of resisting arrest and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

