The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Tarah Danielle Foster

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 115 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde (dyed auburn)

Foster has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substances. She has a history of criminal trespass and driving with a suspended license.

Brian Nathaniel Hanika

Age: 40

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Hanika has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for delivery or possession with intent to deliver drugs. He has a history of unlawful possession of a firearm 2 and resisting arrest.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

