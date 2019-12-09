goskagit

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Lamar Malcolm Matulevich

Age: 30

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 182 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Matulevich has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of second-degree arson. He has a history of violating a domestic violence court order, assault and malicious mischief.

Jason Aaron Tally

Age: 26

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 211 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Tally has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for two counts of assault of law enforcement agency personnel. He has a history of trafficking in stolen property, criminal trespass and possession of controlled substances.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

