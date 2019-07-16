The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them are asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 360-488-4800. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Jesse Phillip Javorsek

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 163 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Javorsek has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of controlled substance.

Christy Anne Haller

Age: 34

Height: 5-foot-1

Weight: 130 pounds

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Haller has a felony warrant for failing to report to the state Department of Corrections. She is being supervised for possession of controlled substance and has a history of resisting arrest and burglary.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

More from this section

Tags

Load comments