Fugitive Watch

The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.

If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.

Alberto J. Ortiz

Age: 31

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 188 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Ortiz has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of a controlled substances. He has a history of assault, possession of stolen property and criminal trespass 2.

Joshua Monroe Wood

Age: 35

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wood has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for possession of a controlled substances. He has a history of possession of dangerous weapons, harassment and assault.

