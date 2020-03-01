The state Department of Corrections’ Mount Vernon office has felony warrants for the following offenders. Anyone with information about them is asked to call police or Jim Furchert at the Department of Corrections at 425-275-2770. Callers do not have to give their names.
If you see these people, do not approach, arrest, detain or follow them. In an emergency, call 911.
George E. Rucker II
Age: 38
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Rucker has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault. He has a history of resisting arrest, violating a domestic violence court order and possession of controlled substances.
Jerry Earl Smith
Age: 45
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 194 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Smith has a felony warrant for failing to report to the Department of Corrections. He is being supervised for assault. He has a history of harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
