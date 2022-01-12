...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL ENDING TODAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT
OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON THROUGH SATURDAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Rainfall totals Tuesday were in the 1 to 3 inch range
in the lowlands with as much as 7 inches in the Olympics. Another
0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected today in the lowlands with the
rain letting up this afternoon. This amount of rain will put
extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat
of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
A member of the grassroots campaign Right Growth, Right Place told those attending an online event Tuesday that allowing what are known as fully contained communities in Skagit County will lead to urban sprawl and cause the county to become suburban.
“You will be creating a commuter community,” Margery Hite told those sitting in on the Skagit Valley Food Co-op event titled Community Conversation: Growth in Skagit Valley.
Fully contained communities are large subdivisions built in rural areas that are similar in density and makeup to cities but lack their own government.
Although Skagit County’s Comprehensive Plan currently does not permit fully contained communities, there have been efforts in recent years to get the county to consider them.
The county is conducting a yearlong environmental study on the potential impacts of such communities before the county Board of Commissioners takes up the issue.
Some cities and towns in Skagit County, such as Sedro-Woolley last week, have expressed opposition to such developments. The Mount Vernon City Council was to discuss its stance on Wednesday night.
Because fully contained communities do not belong to a city or town, the county would be responsible for emergency services such as police and fire, road maintenance and stormwater management, Hite said.
With populations in such developments estimated between 3,500 and 8,500, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office would not have enough staff to serve them, she said.
Fully contained communities would also take from the county’s farmland, and water runoff would cause problems for farmers downriver, Hite said.
She urged those in attendance online Tuesday to let their voices be heard in public comment periods of various government meetings.
She also said there is a petition opposing fully contained communities on the Right Growth, Right Place website.
“We have something to save here, but it takes work,” Hite said.
