goskagit

A member of the grassroots campaign Right Growth, Right Place told those attending an online event Tuesday that allowing what are known as fully contained communities in Skagit County will lead to urban sprawl and cause the county to become suburban.

“You will be creating a commuter community,” Margery Hite told those sitting in on the Skagit Valley Food Co-op event titled Community Conversation: Growth in Skagit Valley.

Fully contained communities are large subdivisions built in rural areas that are similar in density and makeup to cities but lack their own government.

Although Skagit County’s Comprehensive Plan currently does not permit fully contained communities, there have been efforts in recent years to get the county to consider them.

The county is conducting a yearlong environmental study on the potential impacts of such communities before the county Board of Commissioners takes up the issue.

Some cities and towns in Skagit County, such as Sedro-Woolley last week, have expressed opposition to such developments. The Mount Vernon City Council was to discuss its stance on Wednesday night.

Because fully contained communities do not belong to a city or town, the county would be responsible for emergency services such as police and fire, road maintenance and stormwater management, Hite said.

With populations in such developments estimated between 3,500 and 8,500, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office would not have enough staff to serve them, she said.

Fully contained communities would also take from the county’s farmland, and water runoff would cause problems for farmers downriver, Hite said.

She urged those in attendance online Tuesday to let their voices be heard in public comment periods of various government meetings.

She also said there is a petition opposing fully contained communities on the Right Growth, Right Place website.

“We have something to save here, but it takes work,” Hite said.

Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.