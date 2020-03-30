At a time when nonprofits are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skagit Community Foundation has created a fund specifically to support them.
The Skagit Valley Disaster Relief Fund will help nonprofits weather the pandemic — and future emergencies — foundation Executive Director Michael Stark said.
Stark said the foundation has raised $60,000, and is partnering with the Economic Development of Skagit County and United Way of Skagit County to connect with more donors.
Skagit County is also interested in a partnership, though Stark said the details are still being determined.
With nonessential businesses closing and people being told to stay home, nonprofits have had to cancel fundraising events, and are receiving fewer donations as people prioritize their own economic security, Stark said.
"Everyone's hurt," he said. "All nonprofits need some kind of funding support right now."
Many in the community rely on nonprofits for things such as food, rental assistance and help with bills. As unemployment continues to climb and more families start to struggle, Stark said Skagit County will need the safety net that its nonprofits provide.
He said the foundation put together a steering committee — including himself, John Sternlicht of EDASC and Debra Lancaster of the United Way — that will determine how the fund is used.
Sternlicht said he wants the criteria to be simple and clear, in order to get money into the community quickly. Any nonprofit that has an immediate need that was directly caused by the pandemic should be eligible, he said.
"There are a lot of people out there looking for ways to help people," he said. "It's good to have a single place to direct them to."
While the relief fund has been created to deal with the pandemic, Stark said the fund will persist beyond that, and will be there when another crisis comes.
"This is a fund that will keep past this health crisis," he said.
More information on the fund, including a link to donate, is available on the foundation's website, skagitcf.org, Stark said.
