As work progresses on the didgwálič Wellness Center’s second phase, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community is already looking ahead to another expansion.
The center provides medication-assisted therapy and counseling to those struggling with addiction.
Though the center is operated by the Swinomish tribe, about 70% of its clients are non-tribal members, COO Dawn Lee said.
The center employs about 80 people now, she said. Phase two will add 20 more, and a third phase could mean 30 additional jobs, Lee said.
A new building now in progress will add 23,000 square feet. In addition to doubling the number of substance use disorder professionals from seven to 14, it will also double the number of mental health counselors from three to six and add a dental services clinic.
Crews are finishing the roof and siding now and are on track for a move-in date of Jan. 15, Lee said in an email.
As they planned that expansion, tribal leaders and staff saw more need, Lee said in an interview last year. So, it looked at housing, one of the biggest deterrents for clients to get help.
The tribe purchased property adjacent to the center, property that used to house the Circus Drive-In. Lee said in a neighborhood meeting last week that the tribe plans to put three supportive housing units on the site (one for men, one for women and one for families), as well as a detox center.
“We’ve done our best, but we’ve seen that there’s a great need for housing and public services,” Lee said during a virtual public meeting held as part of the process to get a city permit.
The neighborhood meeting was an early step in applying for conditional-use permits from the city of Anacortes, city Planning Manager Libby Grage said.
The next step is submitting a formal application, which the city has 120 days to process. That includes a public comment period, as well as Planning Commission and City Council hearings, Grage said in an email.
The Swinomish Tribe funded the first two phases of the project, a cost of several million dollars, Lee said.
It will be seeking some partners to help pay for the third phase, including grant money and funding from federal, state and local agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.