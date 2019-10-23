ANACORTES — A gas leak at the construction site at Anacortes High School has forced three schools to keep students inside and to ask parents to stay away.
According to a news release from the Anacortes School District, the Anacortes Fire Department reported the leak to the district and requested the district "shelter in place," meaning all students and staff are kept inside.
That request includes the high school, Anacortes Middle School and Island View Elementary School, according to a second news release from the district.
Crews are working to repair the leak, but that may take several hours, the district said. Wind is pushing the gas toward Rice Field.
While the repairs are ongoing, the fire department and the district request parents do not approach the buildings.
