With Skagit County certifying the Nov. 5 general election results Tuesday, the official results have been released.
Though county elections staff counted 195 more ballots, none of the outcomes of any races changed.
David Cunningham, elections supervisor for the county, said no races are close enough to require a recount per state law. Candidates can request a recount until Thursday for a fee.
In mayoral races, Burlington incumbent Steve Sexton, Mount Vernon incumbent Jill Boudreau and Sedro-Woolley incumbent Julia Johnson were each reelected.
Hamilton Mayor Joan Cromley lost the race for her seat to challenger Carla Vandiver by 12 votes.
Levies for the Mount Vernon School District and Skagit County Fire District 8, which early on were in danger of failing, succeeded after later counts.
Incumbents who lost their seats include Sedro-Woolley City Councilwoman Pola Kelley, Anacortes School Board member Bill Shaw, Burlington-Edison School Board member Bill Wallace and La Conner School Board members Kate Szurek and Janie Beasley.
This year, 39,159 ballots were counted, meaning about half of the county's registered voters tuned out.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.