LA CONNER — About 150 descendants of Skagit County pioneers and their loved ones enjoyed a day of salmon and reconnecting Thursday at the 115th Annual Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic.
The event is a celebration that has been attended by generations without fail.
Lou Lovelace, 89, has fond memories of her first picnic at age 5. Back then, she said, the salmon was cooked over a fire by members of a local tribe.
Though she moved to Bellevue years ago, she makes the trip to Pioneer Park to attend the picnic each year.
“It brings back memories, and I reconnect with my family and get to eat some wonderful salmon,” Lovelace said.
The salmon is now prepared by Lovelace’s nieces, Kim Good, Patsy Good and Virginia “Ginny” Good-Vlahovich. The sisters have worked the event for 10 years, following in the footsteps of their late father Pat Good.
“It’s a family tradition,” Kim Good said.
As smoke from burning alder wound up and through the sunlit trees, it filled the air with a tasty aroma — a sign the 177 pounds of wild Alaskan sockeye was ready.
As the accordion duo of Leif and Sunnie played, community members formed a line for food while enjoying light conversation with strangers and friends.
“Cooked to perfection,” Don Wick of Mount Vernon said of the salmon. “There’s nothing better than salmon in the summertime at the pioneer picnic.”
Along with the picnic, which was organized by the La Conner Civic Garden Club, the event included a general meeting of the pioneer association and the honoring of two Skagit County families.
This year, the Fisher family of Burlington was honored as Pioneer Family of the Year for its contributions to the county’s agriculture, commerce, timber and construction industries.
Bob Fisher, the 90-year-old patriarch of the family, accepted the honor.
“The nice part about coming back (to the valley) is you come over the hill and you look down the valley and you say ‘Why would anybody want to leave here and not live here?’” Fisher said. “It’s just one of the greatest places I’ve ever been.”
Jeannette DeGoede and her late husband Tom DeGoede, who as owners of Tulip Town spearheaded the creation of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, were honored for their pioneer spirit.
“I’m really quite honored that they would choose Tom and I,” Jeannette said, fighting tears. “With the passing of Tom (in June), I’ve had a pioneer family that just stands by me and supports me in so many ways.”
“She’s very strong,” added Chloe Bambrick, gazing lovingly at her grandmother.
Each year, event proceeds go to support the Skagit County Historical Museum and a scholarship offered by the La Conner Civic Garden Club.
For an additional $15, those attending received boxes of leftover salmon for the road. They smiled and waved to acquaintances as they left the park.
“(This event) honors the families that built this community and that’s so important,” Wick said. “I have so much respect for these families, and because of that, I come every year.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.