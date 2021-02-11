Genuine Skagit Valley, the certification mark that promotes Skagit Valley agricultural products, is now a federally registered trademark.
The Port of Skagit was recently granted the trademark by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, according to a Port of Skagit news release.
"This means that agricultural products and agricultural services from the Skagit Valley can now be certified as to their origin by a federally registered mark," the news release states.
The Genuine Skagit Valley mark was born out of the Skagit Valley Value-Added Innovation Partnership Zone, which was designated in 2013 by the state Department of Commerce to enhance the local agriculture industry.
Since 2019, agricultural producers have been incorporating the mark on their product packaging, signs, social media pages and websites. The Genuine Skagit Valley program now has more than 50 members that include farmers, cheese makers, seafood producers, brewers and others.
The program's goal is to increase consumers' awareness of the distinctiveness and diversity of Skagit Valley agriculture and the more than 80 crops grown here.
Port of Skagit Executive Director Patsy Martin said at the Tuesday port commission meeting that getting federal certification will help expand the promotion of Skagit Valley agricultural products.
"It's huge, it’s significant, and it doesn’t happen very often," she said.
Port spokesperson Linda Tyler said the port submitted its application for federal certification in late 2018.
Meanwhile, the Genuine Skagit Valley program continues to grow. Program director Blake Vanfield said while the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to network with farms and producers, the program has adjusted its outreach and recently added three new members.
For more information on Genuine Skagit Valley, visit genuineskagitvalley.com or email info@genuineskagitvalley.com
