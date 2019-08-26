Adam Holtrop
Age: 28
Residence: Birdsview
Education: Sedro-Woolley High School
Occupation: Auto mechanic; driver at Skagit Speedway
Favorite thing about the Skagit Valley? “The view. You have a good view anywhere you go.”
What did you want to be when you grew up? “Race car driver. I always wanted to build race cars, drive race cars, back to my earliest memory.”
Have you ever met anyone famous? “I’ve met so many people in the world of (auto) racing. One that sticks out the most is Tim Smith from Moonshiners, he sticks out for having one-on-one time with him.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “Miami, Florida and Key West. Viva Motorsports were racing in Miami and our team owner got us hotel rooms in Key West. It was fun to go to the beach, hang out for a bit.”
What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given? “To run my own race and to always try to make the best of everything no matter the situation. Things will be hard, but if you keep trust in Lord everything will work out.”
What is your favorite holiday? “Probably my little girl’s birthday. Every year is a new experience.”
Do you have any superstitions? “I wear the same underwear every week to the track (Skagit Speedway) — bright pink boxers. I talk to the car before we go out, pat the roll cage.”
Growing up, who was your favorite race car driver? “Pretty much every local driver I watched in late-model classes ... my dad, my grandfather (Louis Nutter), Rick Smith ... a bunch of them.”
