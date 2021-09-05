Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the community, and of course the tulips. I enjoy the vibe that Mount Vernon has, a very accepting and diverse community."
What are your hobbies? "Fishing, volunteering, running, reading, trail building and landscaping."
The world would be a better place if: "People could connect with one another more, or at the very least practice civil discourse."
Biggest pet peeve: "Not having a towel to dry my hands, dripping all over the floor."
Interesting fact about me: "I don't have a phone."
Something that brightens my day: "Laughter, my dog, my mom."
First job: Camp counselor
Favorite thing to eat? "Tacos, Blizzards, omelettes and trout, all with my grandma."
Best childhood memory: "Fishing or kayaking with my mom."
Person I admire most: "My mom. There is no better person to admire than your parent."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Hawaii
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? "Albert Einstein or Barack Obama."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Northfield, Minnesota, at my grandparents' house."
If you could travel through time, where would you go: "I would go to the Library of Alexandria, or when the Sphinx were made. Just to see all the books they had, and if there really is the Hall of Records underneath the Sphinx."
What have you been binge watching? 'The Blacklist' and 'The Office'
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "It gave people a chance to reset, and get quality time with yourself and your family and, of course, puppies."
