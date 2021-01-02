Alex Kim
Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
Age: 43
Occupation: Cook and restaurant owner
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Education: Some college
Family: Wife, two daughters ages 4 and 2
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The community is smaller, you know your neighbors. In Seattle you go out and it's hard to see the same person twice in a store."
When you were younger, what did you want to be? "We grew up working and were in a position where we had to contribute, so I didn't have a dream. I knew I was going to be an entrepreneur, and I got into the kitchen early. I was 16 and then it just became a career."
What is your biggest pet peeve? "Not working hard to achieve something. Not putting 100% into something."
What are your hobbies? "I have a small hobby farm at home, with a few animals (and a garden)."
What is the most spontaneous thing you have ever done? "I went and bought a tractor four years ago. It was a big deal, not being a farmer. Every farmer needs a tractor."
What are you the most proud of? "It's a toss-up between my family and my business. They're both equally very important. I'm very proud of my business and have worked very hard. Our family sacrificed to keep it going."
The world would be a better place if: "If everybody was a little bit nicer."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Spain ... It's gorgeous, and somewhere that is not so popular or a typical vacation spot."
How did you plan to celebrate the New Year? "With our family quarantining. We will celebrate safely with my wife and two kids."
What does the pandemic have you missing the most? "Getting together with loved ones, and not being able to have customers at our restaurant. I really enjoy that. Most of my friends are my customers."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "I appreciate what we used to have, the things that we had access to. We've taken it for granted so much, and it kind of gave me a perspective of how spoiled we were with things we had. Due to (the pandemic), we were able to spend more time with family and that was a big deal. I'm just really grateful."
