alex perez

Alex Perez

Alex Perez

Age: 32

Residence: Mount Vernon

Hometown: Guadalajara, Mexico

Education: Bachelor’s in business, minor in Spanish from Western Washington University

Profession: Project manager at Northwest Agriculture Business Center

Favorite part about living in Skagit County? “I think the sense of community. There are so many people passionate about their jobs and helping others. We have a lot of organizations doing good work.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I see myself being more knowledgeable and helping others in different ways.”

What is your favorite place to go in the world? “I’m addicted to the beach. I call it recharging my mental energy. It’s something I grew up with.”

When you’re having a bad day, what turns it around? “I’m a person who is very positive and optimistic. I make myself laugh and others laugh.”

What makes you laugh? “Playing with words. How some words in Spanish mean something different in English.”

How would you describe your mentality in life? “Treating people with respect and dignity.”

Who do you look up to? “Mentors in high school and college, work colleagues, bosses and my parents.”

 

More from this section

Load comments