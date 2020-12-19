Name: Alyse Sehlin
Birthplace: Anacortes
Residence: Anacortes
Family: Two elementary school-aged children and one high school-aged child, a husband, a dog and a cat
Occupation: Teacher at La Conner Middle School
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "It's such a beautiful place to live and there's so many activities and things to be a part of. And the people are generally great people."
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? "If we're talking current, I love 'Phineas and Ferb,' but when I was a kid I was all about 'Sailor Moon' and 'Darkwing Duck.' I also love 'Magic School Bus,' of course."
What is your favorite movie? "I love the 'Harry Potter' series, the movies and the books, but my childhood favorite movie was 'Sleeping Beauty.'"
What is your favorite holiday tradition: "Every year, we get together and we exchange ornaments. Also, my mom will buy everybody Christmas pajamas to wear throughout the month of December. It's a fun way to kick off the season."
What is your biggest pet peeve? Loud chewing
What job would you want to avoid? "I don't think I'd want to work with money."
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? "I extended a vacation in California once for three more days. I'm not super spontaneous."
Mountains or beach? "Beach. I love the sound of the water. I pretend I like the snow, but I'm not super into snow."
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go? "I would travel Europe. I really want to go to Greece, I also want to go to Venice and it'd be super awesome to go to Sweden because both my husband and I have family that come from there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.