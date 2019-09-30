Alyssa Klier

Age: 34

Profession: First grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School

Hometown: Anacortes

What is your favorite thing about Skagit County? “It has a little bit of everything — valley, water, mountains. I think we’re really lucky here.”

Did you always want to be a teacher? “I knew I always wanted to work with kids. Almost everyone on my mom’s side is in education. I saw how hard she worked and how rewarding it was.”

What do you do when a student is having a bad day? “Pull them aside, give them one-on-one time, and ask them to identify what is giving them a hard time, and problem-solve with them.”

What are your hobbies? “Gardening, hiking, kayaking and reading.”

What is your favorite fall food? Pumpkin bread.

What is your favorite thing to do when it gets cold out? “Hunkering down — getting a blanket and a book.”

What is your favorite band? Hall & Oates.

What is the last book you have read or are currently reading? “Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown.

Where would you travel if you could travel anywhere? “I think it would be cool to go to New Zealand. I hear they have glow-worm caves.”

What is one of your earliest childhood memories? “Boating out in the San Juan Islands with my family.”

 

