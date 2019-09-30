Alyssa Klier
Age: 34
Profession: First grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School
Hometown: Anacortes
What is your favorite thing about Skagit County? “It has a little bit of everything — valley, water, mountains. I think we’re really lucky here.”
Did you always want to be a teacher? “I knew I always wanted to work with kids. Almost everyone on my mom’s side is in education. I saw how hard she worked and how rewarding it was.”
What do you do when a student is having a bad day? “Pull them aside, give them one-on-one time, and ask them to identify what is giving them a hard time, and problem-solve with them.”
What are your hobbies? “Gardening, hiking, kayaking and reading.”
What is your favorite fall food? Pumpkin bread.
What is your favorite thing to do when it gets cold out? “Hunkering down — getting a blanket and a book.”
What is your favorite band? Hall & Oates.
What is the last book you have read or are currently reading? “Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown.
Where would you travel if you could travel anywhere? “I think it would be cool to go to New Zealand. I hear they have glow-worm caves.”
What is one of your earliest childhood memories? “Boating out in the San Juan Islands with my family.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.