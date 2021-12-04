Occupation: Marketing and tourism coordinator at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce
Residence: Ferndale
Education: Bachelor's degree from Western Washington University, with double major in visual journalism and studio art
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I've really enjoyed the connections I've got to make with local businesses, and I've really learned a ton about the area. I didn't know there was so much agriculture here."
What are your hobbies? "I love to do photography, and I like to draw and paint. I like to be outdoors and hike and camp."
Surprising fact about me: "I have seven different cameras. A few DSLRs, a Polaroid, and film cameras."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A fashion designer, and a dolphin trainer at SeaWorld.
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? "I planned a hike at night, and we ended up on Oyster Dome and had to navigate the trail in the dark."
Farthest you’ve ever traveled: Vietnam.
Person I admire most: "My mom. She is like a very caring and kind person. She is a nurse. Seeing the way she loves people has made a really big impact."
Biggest pet peeve: "Probably like certain noises, like scraping noises. My partner always scratches his teeth and I hate that."
What are you most proud of? "Getting the job that I have now. I just love working here and it's opened up a lot of opportunities for me that I didn't know that I could have."
Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde” or “She's the Man.”
Favorite food: "All kinds of Thai food. I love peanut sauce. If I had to pick a dish, it would be swimming rama."
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the COVID-19 pandemic? "I've had a lot more time to spend at home with my boyfriend and dog, and that's been really valuable, and I've gotten back into doing more art and drawing."
