Amador Perez
Age: 25
Residence: Bow
Hometown: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Deli supervisor at Skagit Valley Food Co-op
What is your favorite part about living in Skagit County? “The environment, how it’s just so beautiful with the mountains and trees. And downtown and how it’s becoming more active.”
What did you want to be when you grew up? Has it changed? “My first memory was that I wanted to become an architect, and then a psychologist. ... One day when I have the time and money. (I’m interested in) the idea of the mind and how brains work.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I see myself having a family, a house and some property here. Just being happy and content in life.”
What is something you have done recently that has helped someone? “I memorized a customer’s name, and it made them happy.”
If you could be any historical figure from the past, who would it be? “(Mahatma) Gandhi. He was so impactful. It would be a lot of pressure.”
Where is one place you want to travel? “I would love to go to Japan and experience the culture and walk around and eat food.”
What is your favorite food? “Traditional Mexican food. Nice freshly made pinto beans, traditional rice, queso fresco and homemade tortillas.”
