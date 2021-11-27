goskagit

Name: Amos Grey

Birthplace: Everett

Age: 48

Occupation: Cabinet maker/woodworker

Residence: Mount Vernon

Education: BA from University of Washington

Family: Wife Tiara, sons Gavin (18) and Miles (11), and daughter Melia (14)

What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Laid-back pace, scenic vistas of the mountains and sunsets, outdoor opportunities."

What are your hobbies? Traveling, hiking, gardening

The world would be a better place if: "We all volunteered for trail building every other weekend."

Biggest pet peeve: "People in too much of a hurry."

Interesting fact about me: "Ran four marathons, three 50Ks and numerous shorter races."

Something that brightens my day: "Getting out for a walk."

When I was younger, I wanted to be: Archaeologist

First job: Crewman on fishing boat in Prince William Sound, Alaska

Favorite thing to eat? Ethiopian food

Best childhood memory: "Visiting my grandparents on their farm and road trips to the Southwest."

Person I admire most: "My grandfather. He was always kind, thoughtful and taught me about gardening and woodworking."

What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Kingdom of Brunei, Borneo, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, lived in Taiwan for over a year, I love to travel!"

Have you ever met anyone famous? "I don’t know if necessarily famous per se but I met Lenny Wilkens (former head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team) at a Circle K in Medina."

What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Mark Twain, John Steinbeck

If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Greece. It’s currently in the planning stages for next fall or the year after."

If you could travel through time, where would you go: 1850s America

What have you been binge watching? Squid Games

What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? People have had time to reflect on what is really important in life, family, life is short, etc.

 

