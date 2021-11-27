Get to Know: Amos Grey By Skagit Valley Herald staff Nov 27, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Amos Grey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Amos GreyBirthplace: EverettAge: 48 Occupation: Cabinet maker/woodworkerResidence: Mount VernonEducation: BA from University of WashingtonFamily: Wife Tiara, sons Gavin (18) and Miles (11), and daughter Melia (14)What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Laid-back pace, scenic vistas of the mountains and sunsets, outdoor opportunities."What are your hobbies? Traveling, hiking, gardeningThe world would be a better place if: "We all volunteered for trail building every other weekend."Biggest pet peeve: "People in too much of a hurry."Interesting fact about me: "Ran four marathons, three 50Ks and numerous shorter races."Something that brightens my day: "Getting out for a walk."When I was younger, I wanted to be: ArchaeologistFirst job: Crewman on fishing boat in Prince William Sound, AlaskaFavorite thing to eat? Ethiopian foodBest childhood memory: "Visiting my grandparents on their farm and road trips to the Southwest."Person I admire most: "My grandfather. He was always kind, thoughtful and taught me about gardening and woodworking."What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Kingdom of Brunei, Borneo, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, lived in Taiwan for over a year, I love to travel!"Have you ever met anyone famous? "I don’t know if necessarily famous per se but I met Lenny Wilkens (former head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team) at a Circle K in Medina."What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Mark Twain, John SteinbeckIf you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Greece. It’s currently in the planning stages for next fall or the year after."If you could travel through time, where would you go: 1850s AmericaWhat have you been binge watching? Squid GamesWhat is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? People have had time to reflect on what is really important in life, family, life is short, etc. More from this section Feds: Dams helped prevent more severe Skagit River flooding Posted: 48 minutes ago. Flooding predictions for Skagit River downgraded Posted: 4:15 p.m. Community asked for input on next Skagit Valley College president Posted: 12 p.m. Skagit Valley College men's basketball team handles Big Bend Posted: 9 a.m. Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year: Connor Davis Posted: 6 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amos Grey Mount Vernon Woodworker University Of Washington Miles Gavin Genealogy Tourism Sport Fleet Lenny Wilkens Seattle Supersonics Basketball Team Tiara Grandparents Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Law enforcement apprehends man wanted on 32 felony charges Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide Rate of new COVID-19 cases in county continues to drop Tweets by goskagit
