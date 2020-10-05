Andrea Freeberg
Birthplace: Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon.
Residence: “I have lived in Mount Vernon my entire life, except for a six-month window of time when I lived in Bellingham.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County: “I think that we live in such a beautiful area and such a beautiful state. I can’t imagine living somewhere where I couldn’t get to the ocean. Anytime I travel somewhere, driving back into the valley I’m just in awe.”
Occupation: Vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County, overseeing Mount Vernon and Burlington sites.
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “Curious George.” “There’s just something so fun about this little monkey that gets into mischief.”
What is your favorite movie? “You can tell I work with kids, because kids’ movies are the thing that comes to mind. Growing up, I was a huge Anne of Green Gables person. I would say I love ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Goonies.’”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “I really believe you should give 100%, so when people try to cut corners on things or not give their best, that bothers me. I feel like professionally or personally you should give the best of who you are.”
What job would you want to avoid? Anything that had to do with math. “I am not math-minded. I would make a horrible accountant or engineer. I’m also a horrible cook; I could never be a chef.”
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? “After I graduated college, my cousin and I backpacked in Europe. That was pretty spontaneous because we didn’t have reservations in advance.”
Mountains or beach? “Beach hands-down. My heart lives at the ocean. It’s my favorite place to be.”
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go: “Right now just about anywhere would be good. I love traveling and have not gotten to do a lot of it lately so there’s lots of places in the world I would like to see. I would love to go to Tahiti.”
