Andrew Bearlin
Age: 47
Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
Residence: Whidbey Island
Occupation: Skagit license manager for Seattle City Light
Workplace: "I split my time between Seattle offices and Newhalem/Diablo when I'm not working remotely."
Family: Son Kieren, 10
Education: "I've got an MBA from the University of Seattle and a Bachelor of Science from University of Melbourne, where I majored in statistics and ecology."
What do you like about working in Skagit Valley? "The Skagit River is one of the jewels of the Pacific Northwest. Easily the best thing about the job is being able to work on really important problems at the interface of helping to provide essential services to society while also managing the environmental effects of doing that."
What do you like about living in the area? "The opportunity to enjoy all four seasons and the recreational (opportunities) available to us, from the mountains to Puget Sound."
What are your hobbies? "I love to scuba dive."
Biggest pet peeve: Inefficiency
Best childhood memory: "Spending time at the beach when I was a kid and warm, summer Christmases."
Person I admire most: "David Attenborough because of his lifetime of environmental advocacy."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "When I moved from Melbourne to Seattle in 2007."
What have you been binge watching? "A guy in Port Townsend's YouTube series about him rebuilding a 109-year-old wooden sailboat."
What does the pandemic have you missing most? "Companionship of friends, for sure, and the ability to travel to be with family."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "Evaluating what's really important to us in our lives; creating a new set of priorities."
The world would be a better place if: "We could all just get along — to quote a Kenny Chesney song."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.