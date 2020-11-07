Andrew Flores
Birthplace: Born in Sunnyside Hospital, raised in Prosser
Residence: Big Lake
Occupation: Club director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County's Anacortes Club
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I would say the scenery for sure. I just think it's so cool that we can see mountains and also see the ocean, but also get that small-town feel."
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? "'Jimmy Neutron.' He’s a boy genius and he goes up in space and he saves the world. How can you not be a fan of 'Jimmy Neutron?'"
What is your favorite movie? "'Remember the Titans.' It talks about people, and how we should accept people. I really hold that value strong. And how a team can be pulled together, in the face of adversity and when all the cards are against you. I think it's a pretty cool thing when it comes to sports and in life overall in general."
What is your biggest pet peeve? "Asking questions during a movie."
What job would you want to avoid? A plumber. "I’m a big smells guy, and if it doesn’t smell really great it's probably not the best place for me."
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? "Moving out to Skagit County (in 2017). I just graduated college, didn’t know a lot about Skagit, and took a leap. I’ve been here for about three years now and I'm liking the area and I'm liking where I'm at."
What is your theme song? "Definitely 'Here I Go Again' by Whitesnake. I just like it. I would want it to be played at my funeral. Like a sendoff."
Mountains or beach? "Beach for sure. When you’re in an open space and you get to see the water and when the ocean meets the sand, it's a magical moment."
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go? "Universal Studios, Florida. It’s a theme park, there’s so many different fun activities."
