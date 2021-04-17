Andy Mayer
Birthplace: Kingston, New York. “I lived in Woodstock, but it was too small to have a hospital.”
Age: 63
Occupation: Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce President/CEO
Residence: Anacortes
Education: B.A. in American Studies, Middlebury College, Vermont
Family: “Several family members in the area, also in Utah, Colorado and New York.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Great people, pleasant climate and outstanding recreational opportunities.”
What are your hobbies? “Golf, cycling, skiing and building things out of wood.”
Biggest pet peeve: Bad customer service.
Something that brightens my day: “People smiling. We will soon have reason to smile more and be able to see each other doing it.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Ski racer.
First job: “Worked at my grandmother’s zoo. Yes, there was a lot of cleaning up after the animals.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “I’ve been to the Caribbean a few times, and Hawaii.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Vail, Colorado.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I think I would go back and experience the later 1960s again, with the knowledge of how pivotal they were, and the ability to take part in or watch all of the key events.”
What have you been binge watching? “The Arrow.”
How have you been spending your time at home during the pandemic? “Building raised garden beds, planters and a shack for one of our dogs.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “We are stronger and care more about others, than we knew.”
What have you missed the most about the past year? “Live events, such as the chamber’s Riverwalk Summer Concert Series.”
