Family: "I have two grown children, 23 and 20, a mother and stepfather who live in Edison."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the natural world of Skagit County. I love the trails, and the ability to walk and be alone in the woods and near the water."
What are your hobbies? "I love to write. I am a member of a group of writers from around the county and beyond. Mostly I love to be in the woods with my dog whenever I can."
The world would be a better place if: "People understood the stories of others. Empathy and compassion come from that understanding."
Biggest pet peeve: "A closed mindset."
Interesting fact about me: "I speak Creole. I lived and worked as a journalist in Haiti during the years 1995-2004. That understanding shapes my perspective on much of my life. My youngest daughter was born in Haiti, and we experienced life without much of what we take for granted here in the U.S.: electricity, water, a democratic system of governance, etc."
Something that brightens my day: "Talking to my son and daughter on the phone. They always make me laugh."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A singer. Never could sing though."
Person I admire most: "My mother — artist and prolific writer of letters to the editor of the Skagit Valley Herald."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Vietnam
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Prince
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I love to explore new places in authentic ways. Somewhere in South America so I could work on my Spanish."
What have you been binge watching? "Watched the 'White Lotus' with my friend Iris. It was a slow binge of one per week, which was a healthy way to consume TV."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "Slowing down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.