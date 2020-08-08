ANNIKA FLEMING
Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii
Age: 29
Occupation: Intensive Learning Center teacher at Washington Elementary School in Mount Vernon
Residence: Bellingham
Education: Associate degree from North Seattle College, bachelor’s in special education from Western Washington University
Family: Lives with her boyfriend Tom and two dogs, Romy and Tilly
Hobbies: Skiing, snowboarding, hiking, camping, baking, going to breweries and restaurants
Interesting fact about me: Does stand-up comedy, which she started at a high school theater arts festival. “There was a stand-up comedy showcase, and somebody nominated me my sophomore year.” She ended up winning the showcase three years in a row. She started performing again in Bellingham last year.
Something that brightens my day: During the school year, seeing her students. “They’re such a fun, great group.” Now, though, she likes to spend time with her dogs.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Wanted to work in design, but lost interest when she got to college. She took a career aptitude course at North Seattle College, and special education teacher was the first response.
First job: Ski instructor at 49° North Mountain Resort near Chewelah, where she grew up.
Biggest pet peeve: ”When people shuffle their feet when they walk (in front of me). I move like I have a sense of urgency, even when I don’t.”
How have I been spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic: Learning how to tile her bathroom
If I could vacation anywhere, where would it be: ”I’ve never been to New Zealand. It’s really pretty, and I grew up watching the Lord of the Rings movies, which were shot there.”
What I miss most during the pandemic: Her students. “The kids are all so sweet and funny (and) there’s something I miss about having everyone in the same room.”
