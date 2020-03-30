Arielle Luckmann
Age: 35
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Farmer
Education: Western Washington University, theater and French
Why did you move to Skagit County? “I was living in Chicago, and started considering getting into farming in the Midwest, but I got a job working at Rabbit Fields Farm in Skagit County. I’d always loved Skagit and this is where I wanted to be.”
How big is your farm? “Four-and-a-quarter acres, leased from Mount Vernon Christian School.”
For people interested in being a farmer, what would you tell them? “I would tell them to find farms to work for, and work on as many of them as you can. That’s the golden ticket in knowing if you want to be in agriculture.”
What is a pitfall you’ve encountered with being a farmer? “Dealing with a stigma, especially if you don’t come from a family of farmers. You’re coming from a different background, you went to college and studied arts and suddenly you’re growing food for people. It’s a disconnect. Farmers come from different backgrounds and places.”
What is your favorite thing to grow? “I love growing salad greens, head lettuce, and beets.”
Favorite thing to eat? “I love eating with the seasonality of my farm. That’s what excites me. It’s waiting for the first sugar snap pea, and then I eat so many and get sick of it. I don’t eat it again until the next year.”
What are your other hobbies? “I’m a fiddle player — I played fiddle for 27 years. And just being outside in other ways I can — canoeing, hiking.”
What’s something kind you’ve seen someone do for another person lately? “A good handful of people that ordered (community supported agriculture) boxes from the farm stand this week were ordering for people who couldn’t leave their house and needed that food. They made an effort to come to the farm and get it. … And my dear friend and CSA member baked me two loaves of bread and we traded produce from the farm. It’s the kindness of taking care of each other.”
