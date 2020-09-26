Ashley Bond
Birthplace: Born and raised in Sedro-Woolley. Claim to fame is being first baby born in Skagit County in 1985.
Occupation: Family engagement coordinator and reading intervention specialist at Mary Purcell Elementary School.
Residence: Sedro-Woolley.
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “Scooby-Doo.”
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “Toss-up between ‘Baby Shark’ or the theme from ‘Jaws.’”
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? “A tie between cheese-filled squid or crispy cricket tacos.”
What is your favorite movie? “Emma.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “When people chew with their mouth open.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I would go back to the moment my children were born to experience that feeling all over again.”
What job would you be terrible at? “A chef. Love to eat, but do not enjoy cooking. A restaurant food critic would be a great fit.”
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? “Too much of a planner, and spontaneity gives me anxiety.”
Mountains or beach? “That would really depend on my mood, but if the beach has white sandy shores and a temperature above 80, then there’s no contest.”
The “Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? “Never seen ‘Game of Thrones,’ but know I would have a hard time outrunning the walking dead.”
