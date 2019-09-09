Aundrea McBride
Age: 49
Born in: Appleton, Wisconsin
Occupation: Watershed coordinator at the Skagit Watershed Council
Job description: “I coordinate the restoration and protection efforts of the Skagit Watershed Council with all of the member organizations. Most of my job is interacting with people and bringing them together to get things done.”
Best part of the job: “All of the amazing people I get to work with from different agencies and with different backgrounds.”
Best part of living and working in Northwest Washington: “The beautiful environment and natural riches we have here.”
Family: “I have a 16-year-old son in high school and a husband who works in D.C., commuting across the country twice a month. He has a rock star job as a biologist working on endangered species issues.”
Is there a quote you live by? “This is cheeseball, but when the Hard Rock Cafe opened in Dallas when I was 15 I got a button they were handing out that says ‘Love all, Serve all, Save the planet.’ I always keep that in mind ... And I still have the button.”
Best childhood memory: “I loved hanging out with my dad. He taught me to play chess and built nest boxes with me for birds. He was always patient and loving.”
Who do you admire most and why? “My son is going through something difficult right now and I admire him for his strength, maturity and fortitude as he marches through it.”
I’m looking forward to fall because: “I like the cooler weather and I like the rain.”
What are you reading? “A book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman called ‘Good Omens.’”
My spirit animal is: “An octopus, because they’re smart, they’re polka-dotted and they can change colors at will.”
An interesting fact about me: “I lived a while on a small, remote island in the Pacific called Rota while my husband did work with flying foxes, which are really, really large bats.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would you go? “Back to Rota. The water was amazing, the whole island was surrounded by reefs, the marine wildlife was incredible.”
