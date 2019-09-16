Barbara Borders
Age: 50
How long have you lived in Skagit County? “My whole life.”
What do you like about living here? “I like the people. I like that they’re a community. And mostly friendly. This is my home and so these people are home to me.”
Occupation: Massage therapist, mentor, owner of Skagit Valley Burgers Express near Sedro-Woolley.
What do you like about your jobs? “I like that I deal with the community. I get to help them recover and renew from pain and stress as a massage therapist. I get to encourage and help a younger person grow, and I get to serve people awesome food. I get loved on a lot, which is cool.”
When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up? “Anybody but who I was. At the time, I had some rough family times. So I built my family with my friends. They helped me grow.”
What is your spirit animal? “A cat. I’m super independent and highly open to love and attention, yet only on my own terms.”
The world would be a better place if? “We all showed insight and extreme empathy.”
What do you like about fall? “Everything. I love the smells, I love the rain, I love the pumpkin spice, I love the sweaters. It’s a time to nest and bake stuff.”
What is the best vacation you’ve been on? Galveston, Texas. “We were on the beach, we did a lot of different activities from fishing to checking out ice sculptures. And they have really amazing food.”
What would you do with $1 million? “I would go to my investor and ask him what to do with it.”
What are you binge- watching right now? “The Good Wife and Downton Abbey for at least the 15th time.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.